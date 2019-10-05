|
|
Kenneth R. LaFleche, 74
Oxford - Kenneth R. LaFleche, 74, of Westgate Drive, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda L. (Palermo) LaFleche of Oxford; his daughter, Kristine P. DelloStritto and her husband Peter of Auburn, two grandchildren, Michael DelloStritto and Mia DelloStritto, both of Auburn; his mother-in-law, Angela M. Palermo of Oxford; brothers- and sisters-in-law, John Palermo and his wife Patrice of Oxford, Anne Marie Palermo of Oxford, James Palermo and his wife Maureen of West Palm Beach, FL, Michael Palermo and his wife Martha of Grafton, and Debbie Palermo of Leawood, KS; nephews and nieces, Carol Howard, Cathy Donlin, Jennifer Palermo, Jonna Palermo, Michael Palermo, Micaela Palermo, Jay Palermo, and Ethan Palermo; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family. He was predeceased by a daughter, Amy B. LaFleche who died in 2002; his half-sister, Lillian Donlin; his father-in-law, Vincent R. Palermo who died in 2006; and his brother-in-law, Stephen Palermo who died in 2017. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Roland J. and Blanche R. (Monroe) LaFleche, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1963 and Worcester Industrial Technical Institute, where he studied graphic arts. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. LaFleche retired as vice president of production from LaVigne Inc. in Worcester, where he worked for 38 years. He worked at his uncle's store "The Newsroom" in Oxford during high school. In retirement, he worked as a funeral attendant at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home. Mr. LaFleche was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford. He was a member of the Craftsman's Club and the Printing Industry of New England. He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Blackstone National Golf Club in Sutton. He was a volunteer for the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf in Oxford and was a fan of the New England sports teams. He enjoyed fishing, bocce, bowling, and was very meticulous about his garden and landscaping. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, along with spending time with his family.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Beth LaFleche Memorial Athletic Scholarship, c/o Webster Five Cent Savings Bank, 343 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540, or to the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, 4 Maple Rd., Oxford, MA 01540.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019