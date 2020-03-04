|
Kenneth J. Lange, 60
Whitinsville - Kenneth J. Lange, 60, died Tuesday, March 3 in the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his father, Donald K. Lange, his brothers; Jeffrey Lange and his wife Susan, and Kurt Lange and his wife Donna, all of Whitinsville; his long time girlfriend, Christina Simonian, also of Whitinsville, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Elinor (Kelliher) Lange, in 2014 and his son Brendon, in 2015.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020