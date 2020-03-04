Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lange


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lange Obituary
Kenneth J. Lange, 60

Whitinsville - Kenneth J. Lange, 60, died Tuesday, March 3 in the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his father, Donald K. Lange, his brothers; Jeffrey Lange and his wife Susan, and Kurt Lange and his wife Donna, all of Whitinsville; his long time girlfriend, Christina Simonian, also of Whitinsville, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Elinor (Kelliher) Lange, in 2014 and his son Brendon, in 2015.

Services are private. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -