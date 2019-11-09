|
Kenneth J. Lema, 68
Princeton - Kenneth J. Lema, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center-Memorial Campus. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Furlong) Lema. Born in Framingham and raised in Marlborough, he was the son of Francis and Virginia (Wood) Lema.
Kenneth graduated from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough. He was the owner and operator of B&K Automotive in Boylston for many years. He was also employed by Charles Chevrolet. Kenneth was an avid collector and in his spare time, he could often be found working on his cars and computers.
Kenneth will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 43 years, Barbara; his two daughters, Dawn Holland and her husband, Steven of Barre and Shannon Hill and her husband, Robert also of Barre; a sister, Susan Enos of FL; and four grand-daughters, Alyssa, Sophia, Emma and Madisyn.
In honoring Kenneth's wishes, there are no services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food pantry and Toys for Tots. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019