Kenneth Lomartire
1946 - 2020
Kenneth R. Lomartire

East Falmouth - Kenneth R. Lomartire, 73, of East Falmouth, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathryn Lomartire and son of the late Angelo and Dorothy Lomartire.

Kenneth graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Kenneth worked in a variety of executive positions for Cardinal Health, Sicor Pharmaceuticals and Astra USA for 28 years. He enjoyed books, travel and especially spending time with family. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Kenneth is survived by four children Adam Lomartire and wife Krista of Dover, NH, Nicole Lomartire of Laurel, MD, Max Souda and partner Jackie of Shrewsbury, MA, Carey Souda and wife Miranda of Worcester, MA, four grandchildren, Kayla, Lilly, Chelsea, Alex, two great grandchildren Slate and Sloan, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son in-law David Keith Jr.

A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home 74 Algonquin Ave. (RTE 151) Mashpee, MA on Friday October 30, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM. Friends who wish to honor Ken's memory may send flowers or contribute to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org).

For online guestbook and directions please visit

www.ccgfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
