Worcester - Kenneth W. Michaud , 70, of Worcester, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Dagostino) Michaud, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage.
Born in New Bedford, Ken was the son of the late Maurice T. and Doris L. (Breton) Michaud. He was raised and educated in New Bedford and was a graduate of St. Anthony High School and received his degree from the Bridgewater State University earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Marines and proudly served his country. He has been a resident of Worcester for over thirty years
At the time of his retirement, Mr. Michaud was a builder for Maurice Quality Builders and Michaud & Son. Prior to his retirement, Ken was the Director of the Youville House - Catholic Charities in Worcester for over 15 years. Ken was a master carpenter, which he had a great love for. He ran his own business with his Dad for many years.
In addition to his loving wife, Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth Silveira of Washington DC, Suzanne Silveira of Dartmouth, MA and Amanda Silveira of Tennessee; two stepsons, Matthew Gerardi of Worcester, MA and Gregory Gerardi of Dallas, TX; a grandson, Owen Bourassa and a granddaughter, Adelynn Gerardi. He was predeceased by a brother, Maurice G. Michaud.
Ken's family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the 4th Floor at the Jewish Healthcare Center for their kindness and compassion.
Funeral services for Ken will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, MA. Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with a Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston, followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Following current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required during all services. Due to COVID safety concerns, the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed online at https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services.com
to accommodate remote attendance. Family asks that flowers be omitted and for those who wish to remember Kenneth by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
For online condolences, please visit Ken's personal guestbook at: mercadantefuneral.com