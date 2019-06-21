|
|
Kenneth Leigh Peirce, Sr.
Glen Cove, NY and Holden, MA - Kenneth Leigh Peirce, Sr. died Sunday, May 26, 2019 under Hospice care at home in Glen Cove, New York with his family by his side. He was the fifth child and second son of Arthur Warren Peirce, Sr. and Myrtle Day Peirce, born at home in Marlboro, MA on July 28, 1927. He was raised in Berlin, MA where he met his wife Mary Audrey Boudreau. He lived in Holden, MA during his retirement.
He started working at Digital Equipment Corporation during their startup year in Maynard MA and stayed over 30 years with a badge number of 95. After retiring for several years he worked with the grounds crew at Cyprian Keys Golf Course to the age of 80, enjoying being outdoors and observing wildlife.
He was an Army man in a Navy family serving as a squad leader guarding the Panama Canal. He was a believer in education, and served on the Berlin-Boylston Regional School Committee and was also a Founding Committee Member for the Assabet Valley Regional (Vocational) Technical School in Marlboro.
Raised during the depression, he was a frugal man with himself, but generous with those around him. He was a natural athlete who loved baseball, tennis and golf. He was a lifelong Mason and Shriner, volunteering for the – Boston (Burn Care) and the – Springfield (Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, and Urology).
He was a comical entertainer with a fine singing voice. He loved to sing with his band as a young man and with his lifelong friends in the town of Berlin's music productions. Lifelong rosarians, he and his wife had lovely rose gardens containing antique and unusual varieties. They felt fortunate to be able to travel in their retirement years and never planned trips, making arrangements as they went. Whether traveling by mail packet boat to the islands of the Outer Hebrides, hiking the Isle of Wight or the entire Hadrian's Wall, they would meet new friends fine enough to go home with and be invited back for holidays.
He lived in the moment and was immensely kind. He stood up for what was right and championed the most vulnerable among us. He stayed at home right to the end because Audrey would have it no other way. Married almost 71 years, it was a great love story that's not over.
He is survived by his wife and his children; Alex and Susan Peirce Ursprung of Princeton, MA; Mark and Karen Peirce Kall of Leicester, MA; Kenneth, Jr. and Sandra Loger Peirce of Grosse Point Farms, MI, and David S. Peirce of Glen Cove, NY with whom he made his home. Grandchildren include Eric and Sanouri Fernando Ursprung (and great granddaughter Avalyn) of South Boston; Jonathan and Larissa Koch Ursprung of Cambridge; Stephen and John Tracey-Ursprung of Providence, RI; Zachary and Marcus Peirce of Grosse Point Farms; and Mary and Mark Peirce of Glen Cove. He leaves many nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 27th at 1 PM at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 64 Salisbury St., Worcester, with a reception at the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607 or online at .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 28, 2019