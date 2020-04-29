|
Kenneth Pousland, Sr.
Auburn - Kenneth Lawrence Pousland Sr. ("Ken"), 80, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at home after a long illness.
Ken Sr. is survived by his sister, Maryann (Yess) Goulding and her husband Michael of Marietta, GA, a brother Joseph Yess of Worcester, a son, Kenneth Pousland Jr. and his wife Debra of Millbury, MA, his daughter Jennifer (Pousland) Moberg and her husband Scott of Charlton, MA, and a son, Michael Pousland and his wife Amy of Sterling, MA. Ken also has 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsey, Chelsey, Julia, Jordan, Abby and Kaelin and 1 great grandchild, Joelle. He also leaves his former wife Marcia (Gravel) Pousland of Millbury, MA. Ken Sr. is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Patricia (Wood) Pousland, his brother, Robert Pousland, his brother George ("Buddy") Pousland, Jr., a sister, Jeanne (Yess) Tran, his mother, Esther Yess, and his father George Pousland, Sr.
Ken was born on November 27, 1939 in Beverly, MA to Esther and George Pousland. He obtained his GED from Grafton High School and obtained a certification as a diesel mechanic. He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and was deployed to South Korea for 3 years to support the peace keeping effort. Ken Sr. began working in the masonry field servicing equipment used to make brick and block. He became a field expert in the industry working for Columbia Machine servicing masonry companies across the globe.
Ken was also an avid CB Radio enthusiast. He was very proud of the fact that he had communicated with others as far away as Tazmania nearly half way around the world. He was also a collector of model cars. Ken Sr. was passionate about understanding and documenting the Pousland Family Tree. He devoted many hours to this pursuit before the age of the internet. He was able to document the family history back to the early 1600's. In demonstration of his patience and hard work, Ken Sr. was a wooden model ship builder constructing more than 15 highly intricate ships along with several doll houses for his grandchildren. His children remember him as a kind, gentle, hard working man who encouraged them to work hard and persevere to achieve their goals.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale at Eddy Pond and the nursing staff from Overlook, to their dedication and attention to Ken Sr.
As the family awaits more information regarding Massachusetts COVID-19 policies, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future on a date to be determined. The family plans to hold a private graveside service at Worcester County Memorial Parks in Paxton. Please visit Ken's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020