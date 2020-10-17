1/1
Kenneth Tessier
Kenneth F. Tessier, 83

Grafton - Kenneth F. Tessier, 83, passed away October 16, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester following an illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joanne (Recchia) Tessier, his son Eric Tessier and his fiancé Victoria Briggs, his grandchildren Justin, Matthew and Jenna Tessier, and his sisters Sheila Muzzy and Janice Zwierzelewski and several nieces and nephews. Ken was born October 26, 1936 in Worcester, son of the late Helen (Falish) and Ernest Tessier. He grew up in Grafton and was a lifelong resident in town. Always hard working Ken was a Machinist by trade having worked at Worcester Gear for many years and then Gallant Machine, retiring at age 75. Closer to home he loved to hunt and fish, was a member of the Auburn Sportsmen's Club and loved to take trips to Hampton Beach and Cape Cod with his family. All are welcome to gather with Ken's family Wednesday October 21st from 9:30-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536 followed by the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. James Church 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. He will then be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Ken's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
