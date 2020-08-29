1/1
Kenneth Tozer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth C. E. Tozer, Jr.

Worcester - Kenneth C. E. Tozer, Jr., 76, of Worcester passed away Thursday, August 27 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Nancy E. (Warren) Tozer; a son, Mark Alan Tozer and his former wife, Jody of Worcester; a daughter, Sharon Lussier and herhusband, Kenneth of North Reading; a brother, Alan Burton and his wife Gwen of Florida; two

sisters, Marilyn Sharples and her husband, Chuck of Wilbraham and Barbara "B" Early and her husband, David of Scarborough, Maine; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Luke, John Paul, Simon, Josh and Shane; 10 great grandchildren, Harper, Patrick, Arden, Jackson, Easton, Adessa, Emerson, Oakley, Hazel and Athena. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, and

nephews. Ken was born and raised in Framingham by his Nana, Dorothy Ryan and graduated from Framingham Vocational High School. Kenneth was a machinist at Heald Machine and Reed Ryco, retiring in 2005. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and was awarded several ribbons, including the small arms expert marksmanship

ribbon.

Ken had a unique sense of humor that was appreciated by those close to him. One of Kenny's greatest joys was sharing his passions with his grandchildren, who are now able to pass these

along to his great grandkids. Among these are scuba diving, fishing, cribbage, traveling, archery, fireworks, playing banjo and guitar, and cruising with the top down in his "Candy Apple Red", NOT "Fire Engine Red" 1995 Chrysler LeBaron convertible.

When reflecting upon their grandfather, it was said that his greatest gift of all was the life lessons he taught by way of example– to always dive deep, hit the target, read the recipe, and stay true to your character.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you the staff of the JHC hospice, especially Becky and Brenna, for their compassion and care they showed during Kenny's illness. Ken was a lifelong Catholic, who proudly received the sacrament of confirmation at 75 years old, at Saint Stephens Church, where he devotedly practiced his faith.

His funeral is Monday, August 31st at 2:00 PM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral
02:00 PM
St. Stephen's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved