Kenneth Tozer

Kenneth C. E. Tozer, Jr.Worcester - Kenneth C. E. Tozer, Jr., 76, of Worcester passed away Thursday, August 27 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Nancy E. (Warren) Tozer; a son, Mark Alan Tozer and his former wife, Jody of Worcester; a daughter, Sharon Lussier and herhusband, Kenneth of North Reading; a brother, Alan Burton and his wife Gwen of Florida; twosisters, Marilyn Sharples and her husband, Chuck of Wilbraham and Barbara "B" Early and her husband, David of Scarborough, Maine; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Luke, John Paul, Simon, Josh and Shane; 10 great grandchildren, Harper, Patrick, Arden, Jackson, Easton, Adessa, Emerson, Oakley, Hazel and Athena. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, andnephews. Ken was born and raised in Framingham by his Nana, Dorothy Ryan and graduated from Framingham Vocational High School. Kenneth was a machinist at Heald Machine and Reed Ryco, retiring in 2005. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and was awarded several ribbons, including the small arms expert marksmanshipribbon.Ken had a unique sense of humor that was appreciated by those close to him. One of Kenny's greatest joys was sharing his passions with his grandchildren, who are now able to pass thesealong to his great grandkids. Among these are scuba diving, fishing, cribbage, traveling, archery, fireworks, playing banjo and guitar, and cruising with the top down in his "Candy Apple Red", NOT "Fire Engine Red" 1995 Chrysler LeBaron convertible.When reflecting upon their grandfather, it was said that his greatest gift of all was the life lessons he taught by way of example– to always dive deep, hit the target, read the recipe, and stay true to your character.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you the staff of the JHC hospice, especially Becky and Brenna, for their compassion and care they showed during Kenny's illness. Ken was a lifelong Catholic, who proudly received the sacrament of confirmation at 75 years old, at Saint Stephens Church, where he devotedly practiced his faith.His funeral is Monday, August 31st at 2:00 PM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.