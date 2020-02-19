|
|
Kenneth R. Wilson, Sr.
SPENCER - Kenneth R. Wilson, Sr., 75, of Spencer died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Judith C. "Judy" (Lachambre) Wilson, his son Kenneth R. Wilson, Jr. & his companion Ryann Faymen of Worcester, his daughters Penny Bentley and her husband Mark of Upton, Kim Brown and her husband Jeff of Chicopee and Wendy Wilson & her companion Paul Whitman III of Athol, a brother Warren Wilson and his wife Pat of Spencer, 11 grandchildren; Derek (Maggie), Danielle (Jeff), Travis, Paul, IV (Andrea), Riley, Danielle (Adrian), Justin, Shelina (Brett), Nathan, Dilan and Ava, 12 great grandchildren; Hannah, Tavian, Zayden, Kaylea, Aidan, Michael, Katie, Kaelyn, Xyla, Abria, London and Cameron, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Barbara Delisle.
Ken was an auto worker for General Motors Corp. for 32 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the United Autoworkers Union Local 422. Dad loved his wife and family more than life itself. He was always cracking jokes for everyone he knew or even a complete stranger. His other joys in life were playing pitch at the local American Legion or Fish & Game, going to Foxwoods with the love of his life, watching football, baseball and NASCAR. Besides being in Local 422, he also repaired windows and screens for customers as a side business and at times installed flagpoles with his longtime friend John "Mickey" Mosher.
Born in Proctor, VT., he was the son of Clifford and Floris M. (Perron) Wilson.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020