|
|
Kenneth R. Wonoski, 64
Charlton - Kenneth R. Wonoski, 64, died on March 27, 2019 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Judith M. (Oveka) Wonoski; 2 daughters, Heather M. Fuller and her husband Kevin of Southbridge and Cara L. Wonoski of Charlton; 3 grandchildren, Damien and Dominic Hansson, and Maia Fuller; 2 brothers, Paul L. Wonoski and his longtime girlfriend Kathy Chiasson of Framingham, and Russell A. Wonoski and his wife Lisa of Southbridge; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Raymond A. Wonoski in 1956 and Anthony J. Wonoski in 1980.
He was born in Webster, the first child of Theodore R. and Yvonne C. (Malboeuf) Wonoski and lived in Dudley for 14 years before moving to Charlton in 1968. He was a member of the last graduating class of Charlton High School in 1972.
He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Wonoski worked at several warehouses as a forklift operator, including American Steel in Auburn, before he retired. He enjoyed clamming, deep sea fishing, fresh water fishing and golf. He was a long time member of the Dudley PNA.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, April 4 in the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral home, 340 School Street, Webster. Donations in his name may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019