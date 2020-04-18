|
|
Dr. Kenny D. Hasija, 90
Southbridge - Dr. Kenny D. Hasija, a resident of Southbridge, Massachusetts, died in New York City at the age of 90 on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
"Dr. Kenny" was born in India on October 13, 1929 and after attending Grant Medical College, he immigrated to the United States. He practiced internal medicine and cardiology in private practice and at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge for almost 50 years.
A passionate and principled man, he was a fixture in his community, often seen on his daily walks, in the hospital cafeteria or at the local library. He was a voracious reader, studying a subject until he mastered it, and he read the New York Times from cover to cover every day. He loved the opera, art, horse racing and the theater. He was an active member of The Gateway Players in Southbridge (audiences are still talking about his performance as The Caterpillar in a 1980s production of Alice In Wonderland) and was an amateur poet.
Dr. Kenny was the ultimate "encourager." If he recognized a passion or interest within you, he would push you to pursue it . . . no matter what.
Dr. Kenny leaves his son, Kenneth A. Hasija (aka Ken Davenport) and his wife Tracy Weiler of New York City, his longtime friend, Denise DeSimone, as well as Pamela Soper and her husband, Clarence ("Bud") Soper, and his latest and greatest joy, his granddaughter, McKenna Kay Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Dr. Kenny Encouragement Fund at www.TheDrKennyFund.com, which will support students pursuing an education and career in the arts.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020