Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Kent Bailey


1952 - 2019
Kent Bailey Obituary
Kent J. Bailey, 67

Worcester - Kent J. Bailey, 67, passed away peacefully at the home of his niece on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born in Holden, the son of Carrol W. and Betty J. (Blunt) Bailey and had lived in Worcester for over twenty-five years.

Kent was a talented musician and song writer. As a high school senior, he was a member in the band "Ascension" which was the opening act for the band "The Who" at Holy Cross College in October, 1969. Over the years he played throughout New England and was a substitute for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Kent was a very active and well known person in the Green Island Neighborhood of Worcester. In his leisure, he enjoyed classical music and he loved his cats.

He leaves his sister, Marcella Miller and her husband, Kevin of Rindge, NH; his niece, Jennifer Pollock and her husband, John of Palmer; and many good friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his brother, Brooks Bailey.

A private committal service will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, and 101 1st Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To read the Telegram and Gazette article about the Who concert at Holy Cross, click this link

http://www.telegram.com/entertainmentlife/20190912/b-big-s-s-sensation-when-who-played-tommy-at-holy-cross?rssfeed=true

Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
