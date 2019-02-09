|
|
Kent W. Dzivasen 73
Truro, MA - Kent passed away peacefully on Monday February 4th, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia.
Kent was born in Worcester MA, November 8, 1945 to Chester and Shirley (Smith) Dzivasen. He grew up in the Oakdale section of West Boylston MA and was a graduate of West Boylston High School. Kent was predeceased by a son Chester in 2001 and both of his parents.
In his earlier years Kent owned and operated gas stations in the Sterling / Clinton area. He loved to race cars at the Westboro Speedway and entered many Demolition Derby's. Kent was employed for many years at David Gessner Company in Worcester before moving to Cape Cod in 1988.
In true Cape Cod fashion Kent worked many interesting jobs. While living in Wellfleet, he was an Oysterman and Shellfish Warden for the town, he spent time as a Lobsterman aboard the "Annie L" in Provincetown, Captain'd the "Halos" for the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies, and worked many years for Carter Kane Electric in Truro.
Kent was a passionate Master Woodworker spending hours in his shop crafting beautiful furniture that can be found in many Cape Cod homes. Another passion of Kent's was artistry. Throughout his life he painted ocean scenes with boats and lighthouses along with many winter scenes from around New England. In recent years he continued to paint through the eyes of a dementia patient happily giving his works to visiting family and friends.
Kent was also an avid outdoorsman. He played golf in many leagues throughout Central Massachusetts. As a youngster he earned awards for being a Top Marksman and was proud to be a Lifetime Member of the NRA. Kent spent many years hunting in the woods of Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, every year waiting in anticipation to be back in the woods. Fresh and salt water fishing was also something Kent loved, as long as there were fish to catch he was there.
Kent is survived by his best friend and caregiver Christine Wold of Truro, a daughter Christine Bohlin and husband Ron of Thornton NH, a daughter-in-law Lori Dzivasen wife of predeceased son Chester of Uxbridge, a son Robert and wife Paula of Worcester, a granddaughter Amanda Vacca of Leland NC, two grandsons Chester Dzivasen and wife Marissa of Dudley, Kiel Dzivasen and wife Bethany of Uxbridge, and 6 great grandchildren Bailey, Hallie, Jacob, Chase, Matthew and Bryce.
Private services will be held at a later date for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kent's name to the Uxbridge Police Department Gift Fund at 275 Douglas St. Uxbridge MA 01569, or the Truro Police Department Gift Fund at 344 US Rte 6 Truro MA 02666.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019