Kern Narva Sr.


1943 - 2020
Kern Narva Sr. Obituary
Kern E. Narva, Sr.

Rutland/Holden - Kern E. Narva, Sr., 76, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Edwin E. and Lily H. (Lyra) Narva and had lived 45 years in Rutland before moving to Holden four years ago.

He leaves his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Joanne (Lovejoy) Narva; his son, Kern E. Narva, Jr. and his wife, Heather of Shrewsbury; his daughter, Kristen L. Halasz and her husband, Adam of Holden; his brother, Dale A. Narva of Rutland; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Halasz, Tyler and Torin Narva; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Carolyn Glancy and Dianne Tourigny.

Kern graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1961 before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country with Utility Squadron Ten in Guantanamo Bay as an Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Kern worked for Parker Manufacturing before continuing his education and graduated from New England School of Accounting in 1982. He was an accountant for 16 years at GMAC before retiring in 1998. Most recently, he worked for McCarthy's Bus Company. Kern enjoyed repairing and renovating cars, wood working, and he also enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time doing anything his grandchildren wanted to do.

Private funeral services for Kern will be held at Miles Funeral Home in Holden followed by a committal service at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Due to the current situation the family will announce public visitation at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or visit www.lbda.org/donate.

www.milesfunerahome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
