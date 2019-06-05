|
|
Kerttu A. Vainionpaa, 84
Holden - Kerttu Anneli (Ollikainen) Vainionpaa, 84, beloved wife of Sakari I. Vainionpaa, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born and raised in Seinajoki, Finland, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Edla (Niemi) Ollikainen.
She was educated in Finland and immigrated to Canada in 1957 and then to the United States in 1963. She went on to further her education, earning a certificate in massage therapy. She enjoyed a long career in California, catering to many famous celebrities as well as the general public. She enjoyed cooking for her family and in her spare time, Kerttu could often be found knitting, sewing or visiting the casino. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Kerttu will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 61 years, Sakari; her two daughters, Anita C. Means and her husband, Jimmy of Holden and Shirley M. Elmore and her husband, Joel of Kearney, MO; her brothers, Jorma Ollikainen and his wife, Taina; Oiva Ollikainen and his wife, Pirkko, Juhani Ollikainen and his wife, Helmi, Reijo Ollikainen and his wife, Tuulikki all of Finland; her sisters, Ritva Torsti and Tuula Taipale and her husband Tarmo, all of Finland; granddaughters including Alicia Bishop and her husband, Jason of Greenfield, NH, Kimberly Christoforou and her husband, John of Holden, and Chelsea Bratko and her husband, Nick of Worcester; a great-granddaughter, Madison Bishop and a great-grandson, Gunner Bishop. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Erkki Ollikainen and her sister, Helli Maki-Rahko.
A private memorial service will be held at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019