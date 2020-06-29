Kevin Billings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin J. Billings, 67

WORCESTER/SPENCER - Kevin J. Billings, 67, of Mower St., died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his son Michael N. Billings and his wife Meagan of Auburn, his daughter Juliemae Grace and her husband Eric of Dracut, brothers William S. Billings and his wife Nancy of No. Brookfield and Robert M. Billings and his wife Jennifer of Oxford, his sister Donna M. Rudik and her husband Mark of Spencer, his former wife, Suzanne M. (Bissonnette) Billings of Lowell, his grandchildren; Zachary, Nicholas, Amanda and R.J., several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Norman C. and Mary T. (Dacey) Billings and was raised in Spencer. He graduated from David Prouty High School in 1971.

Kevin worked for 40 years in industrial ceramics for Saint-Gobain, Worcester, retiring in 2016. He worked hard to provide for his family and could always be found fixing something around the house, coaching or cheering on the sidelines of a game. Friends and family were a big part of his life. He was well known for his pop-in visits. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their sports events. He was an avid New England Sports fan, with tears in eyes as he watched the Sox win the World Series.

A Memorial Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer will be held on Thursday, July 9th, at 11:00 AM. A calling hour will precede the service from 9:30-10:45 am.in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spencer/E. Brookfield Little League, P.O. Box 101, Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:45 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved