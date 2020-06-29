Kevin Billings

Kevin J. Billings, 67WORCESTER/SPENCER - Kevin J. Billings, 67, of Mower St., died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his son Michael N. Billings and his wife Meagan of Auburn, his daughter Juliemae Grace and her husband Eric of Dracut, brothers William S. Billings and his wife Nancy of No. Brookfield and Robert M. Billings and his wife Jennifer of Oxford, his sister Donna M. Rudik and her husband Mark of Spencer, his former wife, Suzanne M. (Bissonnette) Billings of Lowell, his grandchildren; Zachary, Nicholas, Amanda and R.J., several nieces and nephews.He was born in Worcester, the son of Norman C. and Mary T. (Dacey) Billings and was raised in Spencer. He graduated from David Prouty High School in 1971.Kevin worked for 40 years in industrial ceramics for Saint-Gobain, Worcester, retiring in 2016. He worked hard to provide for his family and could always be found fixing something around the house, coaching or cheering on the sidelines of a game. Friends and family were a big part of his life. He was well known for his pop-in visits. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their sports events. He was an avid New England Sports fan, with tears in eyes as he watched the Sox win the World Series.A Memorial Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer will be held on Thursday, July 9th, at 11:00 AM. A calling hour will precede the service from 9:30-10:45 am.in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spencer/E. Brookfield Little League, P.O. Box 101, Spencer, MA 01562.