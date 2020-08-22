Kevin M. Brenner 60
Shrewsbury - Everyone that knew Kevin Brenner would agree the guy had a heart of gold and perhaps it was the same color gold as the Boston Bruins logo. He was after all one of their biggest and most loyal fans. He loved the game of hockey and his love for the sport kept him active in it most of his life.
Raised on Gates Road in Shrewsbury he was one of eleven children. It's a well-known family secret however that Kev was the apple of his mother's eye and it generated many an eye roll, joking and harassment among the siblings because they all knew he was her favorite. Coming from a large Irish family meant shared responsibilities, sacrifices, hand-me-downs but always a family that looked out for each other and demonstrates unconditional love. Instilled from wonderful parents at an early age was a strong work ethic and equally important a shared Catholic faith. Wonderful foundations of faith, hope and love were with Kevin throughout his life.
His heart which ailed him for many years found its final rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He died at home with family at his side. He was 60. His family offers words of deep gratitude to Dr. Dale Adler at Brigham and Women's Hospital for his dedicated care to Kevin throughout his years.
Born on April 6, 1960 in Worcester he was a son of Joan T. (Cooney) and the late Norman E. Brenner. Awaiting his arrival to heaven was his dad, Norm and his sister, Maria. A graduate of Saint John's High School with the class of 1978 he ran with the track and cross-country team. He then graduated with his Bachelor's degree from Worcester State University. He married Worcester native Maureen M. Bates on October 9, 1988 in Saint Peter's Church.
Kev and Maureen loved their home on Melody Lane in Shrewsbury. With the in-ground pool and spacious yard it was often the preferred gathering space to enjoy the company of family and friends. Time in his yard and tending to gardens brought Kevin enjoyment and satisfaction. York Beach will always be a special place as that he and his family, both immediate and extended loved.
He was that familiar and appreciated face along the many routes of various neighborhoods that his assignments took him as a letter carrier for the USPS. He worked mostly in 01532 (Northborough) and took retirement in 2010 due to illness. Considering the current affairs Kev would encourage us all to do two things: buy a stamp and vote!
He was blessed with the gift of friendship throughout life and many of these were at The Press Box on Lincoln Street and the men's hockey league he played in for years.
With family names such as Brenner, Cooney, Bates and more it was no doubt Kevin was Irish. Awarded in 2016 by the Leprechaun Society of Clinton with its Shillelagh Award he was recognized for his good will, bits of humor and generous deeds…traits with which all Irish have all been blessed. 'May you always have walls for the winds, a roof for the rain, tea beside the fire, laughter to cheer you, those you love near you and all your heart might desire.'
In addition to his wife of 31 years, Maureen, he leaves their children, Luke A. Brenner of Shrewsbury, Maria K. Ferreira (Daniel) of Tiverton, Rhode Island, and Emma E. Brenner (Jack Spurr) of Shrewsbury; proud 'Pa' of Finley Ferreira; his mother, Joan Brenner of Shrewsbury; siblings, Patricia A. Bombard (Robert) of Charlton, Kurt T. Brenner (Mary) of Shrewsbury, Kristopher B. Brenner (Maryellen) of Oxford, Kerry L. Brenner (Jodi) of Buzzards Bay, Karen K. Harvey (Thomas) of Conway, South Carolina, Kim M. Brenner of Shrewsbury, Kyle J. Brenner (Laurie) of Sutton, Karl P. Brenner (Charlene) of Holden and Kathleen J. Daige (Andrew) of N. Brookfield; in-laws, Nancy Joslyn (Donald) of Auburn, Kathleen Thompson (Eric) of Jefferson, many nieces & nephews and last but certainly not the least…his four-legged companion, Tucker.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Kevin's life for calling hours on Thursday, August 27th in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury from 4 - 7 pm with social distancing and Covid 19 guidelines in practice. His Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately.
You are invited to view Kevin's Funeral Mass by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28th.
Memorials in his name may be made to Saint Mary's Parish, 18 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 (www.stmarysparish.org/weshare
) or St. John's Food Bank, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Arrangements by James & John Heald.