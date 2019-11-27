|
Kevin E. Casey, 77
LEICESTER - Kevin E. Casey, 77, of Mayflower Rd., died Sunday, Nov. 24th 2019 in the comfort of his home. His wife Barbara J. (Normile) Casey died in 2016. He leaves his son Michael E. Casey and his wife June of Waltham; three daughters, Megan E. Baker and her husband Andrew of Leicester, Amy M. Adler and her husband David of Charlton, and Ellen Casey, also of Leicester; one brother Edward V. Casey and his wife Linda of Hanson; six grandchildren, Samantha, Connor, Molly, Abigail, Aidan and Nicholas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was born in Worcester, son of the late Edward V. and Violet L. H. (Ambruson) Casey. Kevin was a graduate from St. John's High School and received a degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He owned and operated several businesses throughout the course of his career. He enjoyed trips to the coast of Maine with his wife, was an avid New England Patriots fan and cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Theo Meyer and Maggie Cabral N.P., as well as his nurse Carol from the VNA for their compassionate care and kindness.
The Funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 2nd from MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9:30-10:30 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Church Food Pantry, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019