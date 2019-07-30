|
Kevin Gallant, 95
WORCESTER - P. Kevin Gallant, 95, of Worcester, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.
His daughter Katherine M. Sanders also passed away Saturday after a long battle with cancer.
Kevin leaves his wife of 69 years, Pelma (Scanlon) Gallant; six children, Kevin M. Gallant, Pelma Renkow and her husband Michael, Edward A. Gallant and his wife Trina, Claire Lariviere and her husband Robert, Audrey Gallant and Mary Grogan and her husband Russell; four grandchildren, Christina, Spencer, Mary Kate and Haley; and a brother James Gallant and his wife Kay. His daughter Elizabeth A. Gallant died in 2010.
Kevin was born in Worcester, son of Ernest and Mary (Daley) Gallant and lived in Worcester all his life.
After graduating from Commerce High School. He joined the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theater during World War II, including combat in France and Germany.
Kevin worked hard all his life. He was a sales executive for Northeast Services for 20 years. He followed his sales career as owner and manager of Princeton Liquors for ten years.
Kevin was an avid golfer and played regularly at the Green Hill Golf Club.
Kevin was a lifetime member of St. Bernard's Church and Our Lady of Providence Parish. He was a member of the West Boylston American Legion Post and was an associate member of the Vernon Hill America Legion Post. He was also a member of the Worcester County Deputy Sheriffs Association.
Kevin was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was devoted to his family.
The funeral Mass for Kevin and his daughter Katherine will be Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church, 228 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Public Library to benefit its talking books program, 3 Salem St., Worcester, MA 01608.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019