Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St.
Oxford, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St.
Oxford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Gardell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Gardell


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Gardell Obituary
Kevin L. Gardell, 56

Oxford - Kevin L. Gardell, 56, of Church Street, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019, in his home. He is survived by his daughter, Johanna M. Gardell of Grafton; five brothers, Norman E. Gardell, Jr. of Worcester, Stephen W. Wade and his wife Maureen of Webster, Paul R. Wade of Kingsville, TX, Mark E. Gardell and his wife Lisa of Webster, and Shawn B. Gardell and his wife Karen of San Diego, CA; a sister, Leah M. King of Millbury; two grandchildren, Jayden C. Paul and Jianna M. Paul, both of Grafton; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by three brothers, Scott T. Wade, Keith D. Wade, and Rodney Gardell; and a sister, Cheryl A. Gardell. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Norman E. and Audrey (Cowles) Gardell Sr., and lived in Grafton before moving to Oxford 14 years ago. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1981.

Mr. Gardell was a master mechanic with the I.U.O.E. Local 4 for 21 years, most recently working on the Polar Park project in Worcester with French Excavating. He was a classic car enthusiast who loved building cars. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial calling hours are Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -