Kevin L. Gardell, 56
Oxford - Kevin L. Gardell, 56, of Church Street, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019, in his home. He is survived by his daughter, Johanna M. Gardell of Grafton; five brothers, Norman E. Gardell, Jr. of Worcester, Stephen W. Wade and his wife Maureen of Webster, Paul R. Wade of Kingsville, TX, Mark E. Gardell and his wife Lisa of Webster, and Shawn B. Gardell and his wife Karen of San Diego, CA; a sister, Leah M. King of Millbury; two grandchildren, Jayden C. Paul and Jianna M. Paul, both of Grafton; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by three brothers, Scott T. Wade, Keith D. Wade, and Rodney Gardell; and a sister, Cheryl A. Gardell. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Norman E. and Audrey (Cowles) Gardell Sr., and lived in Grafton before moving to Oxford 14 years ago. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1981.
Mr. Gardell was a master mechanic with the I.U.O.E. Local 4 for 21 years, most recently working on the Polar Park project in Worcester with French Excavating. He was a classic car enthusiast who loved building cars. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorial calling hours are Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019