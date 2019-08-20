Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Notre Dame Cemetery
163 Webster St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Gichini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Gichini


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Gichini Obituary
Kevin Njau Gichini, 29

Worcester - Kevin Njau Gichini, 29, passed away at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a sudden illness on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Born on December 25, 1989 in Nakuru- Kenya he was son to Perminus Gichini Mungai and Rosemary Wanjiru Gicheru. Loving dad to Myra Wanjiru Njau with Margaret Githengu. Step son to Loise Gichini and Eddie Cleary. Brother to Harrison Mungai, Late Cliff Cyrus Gicheru, and Peris Wangari. Step brother to Michael Nene,Elton Mungai, Ian Njau, and Peter Nyanjui. Brother in Law to Brittany Mungai, Roman Ndeje, and Salome Wambui. Grandson to Cyrus Gicheru, survived by many aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends including close friend Farida Yusuf.



Friends and relatives are invited for calling hours from 4pm-8pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester, MA. Burial service at the funeral home from 8am-10am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, 163 Webster St., Worcester, MA from 10am-11:30am

In God's hands you rest, in our hearts you remain forever

Rest in peace Kevin.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now