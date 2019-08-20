|
Kevin Njau Gichini, 29
Worcester - Kevin Njau Gichini, 29, passed away at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a sudden illness on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Born on December 25, 1989 in Nakuru- Kenya he was son to Perminus Gichini Mungai and Rosemary Wanjiru Gicheru. Loving dad to Myra Wanjiru Njau with Margaret Githengu. Step son to Loise Gichini and Eddie Cleary. Brother to Harrison Mungai, Late Cliff Cyrus Gicheru, and Peris Wangari. Step brother to Michael Nene,Elton Mungai, Ian Njau, and Peter Nyanjui. Brother in Law to Brittany Mungai, Roman Ndeje, and Salome Wambui. Grandson to Cyrus Gicheru, survived by many aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends including close friend Farida Yusuf.
Friends and relatives are invited for calling hours from 4pm-8pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester, MA. Burial service at the funeral home from 8am-10am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, 163 Webster St., Worcester, MA from 10am-11:30am
In God's hands you rest, in our hearts you remain forever
Rest in peace Kevin.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019