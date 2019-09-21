|
|
Kevin N. Glidden, 60
Worcester - Kevin N. Glidden, 60, of Worcester died Saturday, September 21st in St. Vincent Hospital. His wife of 28 years, Robin S. (Greene) Glidden died in 2015. He leaves his daughter, Aimee Floyd of Pontotoc, Mississippi; his siblings, Donna Henry of Gastonia, NC, Brian Glidden and his wife, Cheryl and Lynn Glidden all of Worcester; two grandchildren, aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin daughters, Lauren and Sarah.
He was born in Worcester the son of Avery N. and Barbara A. (Daigneault) Glidden and graduated from Doherty High School. Kevin worked for the City of Worcester School Department for the past 30 years as a Senior Custodian at Burncoat High School. He spent much of his free time with his long-time close friends at the American Legion Tatnuck Post 288 and was past member of the Knights of Columbus Alhambra Council. He was an avid fan of the Patriots and the Bruins. Kevin enjoyed playing darts, keno and attending concerts especially, Blues Bands. He was known for his jokes and quick witted one liners.
His funeral is Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 AM in the O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Monday, September 23rd from 5:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, MA 01608.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019