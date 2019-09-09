|
|
Kevin F. Humphrey, 61
AUBURN - Kevin F. Humphrey, passed away at the UMASS Memorial Medical Center on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Kevin was the proud father of his three children, Tina Nason and her husband Kenneth of W. Brookfield, Michelle Smith and her husband Christopher of E. Brookfield, and Scott Humphrey and his wife Leanne of Worcester. Big K, as he was affectionately known as, was the loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Ryanne, Teagan, Angeliz, Novalee, Samantha, Marabeth, Nicholas, Brianna, Brandon, Hailey and Brian, and 1 great grandson, Leeland. Kevin also is survived by a brother, Wayne Humphrey and four sisters, Maureen Dion, Brenda Blake, Patty Humphrey and Sharon Merick. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Douglas.
Kevin was born in Holden, a son to the late Richard and Nellie (Sinclair) Humphrey, Sr. He grew up in Northborough and graduated with the Algonquin Regional High School's Class of 1975. Kevin worked a short time in construction prior to becoming the groundskeeper for the Westborough Public School Dept.'s property.
Kevin was a fan of vintage cars, most especially old Chevrolets, and enjoyed attending shows and cruise nights. Motorcycles, building model cars and swapping a story or two were other enjoyable pastimes for Kevin. More than anything he looked forward to spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. Friends and family will always remember Big K's gentle teddy bear demeanor and kind heart.
Calling hours for Kevin will be held in the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. A time of Prayer and Remembrance will immediately follow at 7pm.
Please consider making a donation in Kevin's name to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. ( https://www.diabetes.org). To leave a condolence for Kevin's family, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019