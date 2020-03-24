|
Kevin J. Billings, 67
WORCESTER/SPENCER - Kevin J. Billings, 67, of Mower St., died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his son Michael N. Billings and his wife Meagan of Auburn, his daughter Juliemae Grace and her husband Eric of Dracut, brothers William S. Billings and his wife Nancy of No. Brookfield and Robert M. Billings and his wife Jennifer of Oxford, his sister Donna M. Rudik and her husband Mark of Spencer, his former wife, Suzanne M. (Bissonnette) Billings of Lowell, his grandchildren Zachary, Nicholas, Amanda and R.J., several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Norman C. and Mary T. (Dacey) Billings and was raised in Spencer. He graduated from David Prouty High School in 1971.
Kevin worked for 40 years in industrial ceramics for Saint-Gobain, Worcester, retiring in 2016. He worked hard to provide for his family and could always be found fixing something around the house, coaching or cheering on the sidelines of a game. Friends and family were a big part of his life. He was well known for his pop-in visits. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their sports events. He was an avid New England Sports fan, with tears in eyes as he watched the Sox win the World Series.
A Memorial Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Spencer and visitation in J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer will take place at a later date and at a time to be announced, due to the current health crisis and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spencer/E. Brookfield Little League, P.O. Box 101, Spencer, MA 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020