Kevin J. Kerrigan, 80Lancaster - Kevin J. Kerrigan, 80, died early Monday, August 17, 2020, after a 14-month battle with a myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and four days in hospice care. He spent his last day the way he loved to live, surrounded by family and some of his oldest friends, sharing stories and laughing.He leaves his children: Sean J. Kerrigan and his wife, Jill Ashton, of Clinton, Susan J. Reardon and her husband, John, and Stephen J. Kerrigan and his husband, Jacob Watts, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Emily, Natalie, Kevin and Finbar; one great-grandchild, Adalyn; two brothers: Paul Kerrigan and his wife, Marion, of Franklin, and James Kerrigan and his wife, Patricia, of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janice (Pender) Kerrigan.Kevin was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late James and Helen (Boisoneau) Kerrigan. A natural athlete, he caught the first pitch in Clinton Little League history, thrown by his lifelong friend Pat Burke. He would continue to compete, coach and referee in local youth and recreational leagues for many years.A proud graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1957, Kevin played football and studied for a year at his beloved Bates College before earning an associate's degree from Becker Junior College, making him perhaps the only person to attend both distinguished institutions.After college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed outside of Washington, DC. It was there he discovered his love for the Washington football team, which continued, through the franchise's ups and downs, for the rest of his life. After active duty, he joined the Air National Guard, compiling more than 20 years of active and reserve service.Kevin worked as a lineman for Massachusetts Electric for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998.In 1971, as their family grew, Kevin and Janice bought a house on the Lancaster-Clinton town line. There, they raised their children and grew close to their friends. "Mr. and Mrs. K" were adored by a generation of Lancaster kids, and the little place on Woodruff Road was a second home to many of them.In his retirement, Kevin and Janice religiously spent summer weekends in York Beach, Maine, developing a close-knit community up north. After attending a Chicken Shoot fundraiser at the local VFW Post, he brought the tradition to Clinton. He was a longtime member of the Clinton Lodge of Elks Post 1306 and spent many afternoons with friends there, on one side of the bar or the other.Kevin was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and passionate in practicing his faith, serving as lector, Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher.The Kerrigan family will forever be in debt to the many first responders and health-care workers who cared for Kevin during his illness, especially fire, police and ambulance crews in Lancaster, Sterling and Clinton, the staff at Clinton and Leominster hospitals, and the wonderful people at the Simonds-Sinon Regional Cancer Center at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, who treated him like family every Friday morning for the past year.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. There will be no calling hours held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to: The Kerrigan Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of the Workers' Credit Union, 145 Main Street, Lancaster, MA 01523. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at