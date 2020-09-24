Kevin F. Kuras, 39Millbury/Grafton - Kevin F. "Kev" Kuras, 39, passed away after a heart attack on September 22, 2020. He leaves his loving wife, Christine (Soares) Kuras, his children Tyler, Jeffrey and Declan, his sister Kate Kuras, brother Michael Kuras and his wife Megan, his mother Marion "Mickey" Kuras and his nephews and nieces Pete, Adey, Makenna, Camden and Owen and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves many dear friends, including Jack Caputo, who he also worked alongside for many years at Grafton Liquors. He was predeceased by his father Walter Kuras who passed in 2004. Kev was born July 30, 1981 in Worcester and he grew up in Grafton. He graduated from Blackstone Valley Tech in 1999 where he developed his skills as a carpenter that would serve him well working as a Property Manager for many years at Brossi Realty. Kev was extremely generous and always quick to help anyone that needed him. He was happiest with his family at home playing basketball, riding bikes or enjoying the pool. He also coached his son Tyler through the Grafton Football program and more recently Jeffrey as he played Little League baseball in Millbury. He had an extended family on the softball field where he was "kind of a big deal" just like his calves and if his friends were playing a round of golf you knew Kev would be out there with them. Many summer afternoons were spent at White Horse Beach in Plymouth where he enjoyed feeding the "Weegulls", digging holes and building sandcastles with his children, playing cornhole and throwing the football. Kev was always decked out in Patriots gear every Sunday. Some would say Kev was a pretty psychotic Patriots fan. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in Kevin's name for a trust established for his boys at Savers Cooperative Bank 96 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536 payable to the Kevin Kuras Memorial Fund . All are welcome to visit with Kev's family and friends Sunday September 27th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. His Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Everyone attending the calling hours is encouraged to wear their favorite Patriots gear in his memory. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A Book of Memories to share a special message with his family is available at: