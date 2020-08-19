Kevin W. Lawson, 62Whitinsville - Kevin W. Lawson, 62, died Wednesday, August 12, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, with his loving wife of 40 years, Elisabeth (Cordeau) Lawson, by his side. In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters, Sarah Lawson and her soul mate Ronnie Santucci, of Blackstone and Emily Lawson, of Whitinsville, 3 brothers; Dennis Lawson and Stephen Lawson, both of Whitinsville, and Mark Ramsey of Vermont, 2 sisters; Ruth Hoyt, of Missouri and Judith Baker, of Woburn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Kevin was born October 12, 1957, in Somerville, a son of Charles A. Lawson and Jean M. (Cowen) Ramsey. He graduated from Somerville Trade School where he studied painting and decorating. After graduation he started his own business, Lawson Wall Coverings, and earned a professional certificate from the United States School of Professional Wallpapering in Rutland, VT. In the early 80's, Kevin began to work at the Full Circle School, in Somerville, teaching painting and wallpapering to at risk students. After moving to Whitinsville in 1988, he taught at Blackstone Valley Tech for 10 years, where he served as the Adult Night School Administrator, Painting and Decorating Department Head, and was involved with Skills USA. During this time, Kevin earned a degree in Special Education while taking classes at night and on weekends.In addition to being a talented professional wall paper hanger, Kevin was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and restoring furniture. He enjoyed fishing and boating, gardening, visiting with friends and was especially proud of his daughters.Memorial Calling Hours will be held 3-5pm, Sunday, August 23, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Face coverings are required and social distance guidelines in place. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northbridge Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 193 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit