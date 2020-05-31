Kevin M. Layden, 70LEICESTER - Kevin M. Layden, 70, of Lake Avenue, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, with his wife of 40 years at his side.Kevin was born on May 3, 1950 in Worcester. He graduated from Saint John's High School, Shrewsbury, and went on to earn degrees from Assumption College and Northeastern University. Kevin served the State of Massachusetts for more than 30 years as a Licensing Coordinator for the Department of Developmental Services, retiring in 2010. He was a dedicated advocate for the protection of those with special needs. Kevin was a big fan of barbeques (hold the veggies) and was an avid fan of his local sports teams; Celtics, Red Sox, the New England Patriots and even golf and curling, in a pinch.He was born to Joseph W. Layden and Mary (Coakley) Layden. He leaves his wife Bonnie (Collette) Layden; three daughters, Catherine Rockefeller (William) of Hudson, NY, Ann Marie Billiot (Shawn) of Thibodeau, LA, and Danielle Speerschneider (Casey) of Chantilly,VA; a brother Joseph A. Layden (Margaret) of Berwyn, PA; two sisters, Joanne McNamee (Michael) of West Barnstable, MA, Cathleen Layden-Nichol (Thomas) of Randolph, NJ; three grandsons, Mitchell (Cassandra), Benjamin, and Noah and three great grand-daughters, Lana, Maiya, and Nahlia, who brought him great Joy, and many nieces and nephews. We also must recognize the life-long friendships with his Flanagan's brothers whose bond has endured for over 60 years.Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post 7556, Rochdale, PO Box 47, Rochdale, MA. Or UMass- Memorial Transplant Program c/o UMass-Memorial, 365 Plantation St., Suite 100, Worcester, MA. 01608. The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.