Kevin Ledoux, 58
NORTHBOROUGH - Kevin Ledoux, 58, passed away March 11, 2019 following complications from a neurological disease. He is survived by his wife Julia (Meyers) Ledoux of Cincinnati,OH, his parents Kenneth Ledoux and Suzanne (Carron) Ledoux, his sisters Karen Chaves of Wilmington, NC, Cheryl Luksas of West Hartford, CT and Michelle Ledoux of Worcester, MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Brian Ledoux in 2016.
Kevin was known best for charisma that would always leave everyone around him smiling, for his caring nature and kindness and steadfast unconditional love to all those he cared about. His true passion was music and for a time he was a DJ in Marlborough. He studied at Framingham State for several years and also worked as a Sales Manager in the plumbing supplies industry.
All are welcome to gather with Kevin's family Monday March 18th from 11:30am-1pm at Roney Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 1pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please honor Kevin with a donation to the . A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or memory of Kevin is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019