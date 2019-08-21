|
|
Kevin Patrick Magill, 46
Lake Charles, LA - Kevin Patrick Magill, 46, of Lake Charles, LA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 after a long illness.
Kevin was born on December 22, 1972 in Worcester, MA. He was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA and furthered his education receiving an associate's degree from Becker College in Worcester, MA and also a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Western New England College in Springfield, MA. Kevin joined the US Coast Guard in 1997 where he was employed nearly 20 years as a Marine Science Technician in the safety division which led him to move to Lake Charles, LA in 2009.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Dianne and Brad Hendrickson of Holden, MA and John Magill of Boylston, MA; son Kellan Magill of Moss Bluff, LA; siblings, Michael Magill (Jessica) of Wilbraham, MA, Anne Diaz (Alex) of Barre, MA, Amy Magill of Framingham, MA, Patrick Magill of Holden, MA, and Brian Hendrickson (Christie) of Holden, MA; nieces and nephews, Noah, Evelyn, Maeve, Emma, and Annabelle Magill, Alexander, Jack, Sophia, and Christopher Diaz, and William Hendrickson; a special aunt and uncle, Jean and Henry Fitzgerald; special cousins, Colleen Fitzgerald and Thomas Fitzgerald (Virginia) and their two children, Liam and Aiden; and numerous additional aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United States Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, https://www.cgmahq.org/.
