Kevin M. May, 73
Millbury - Kevin M. May, 73, of Long Beach, California, formerly of Millbury, MA died July 20th in California.
He leaves his loving companion, Donna Rowland of Long Beach; a brother, Martin May of Lakeland, FL, 10 sisters, Grace May, Sheila Courchaine, Barbara Boria, Maureen May and Regina Bleau all of Millbury, Elizabeth Coleman and Catharine Lapointe both of Worcester, Marion Falcone of Shrewsbury, Mary Congdon of Southbridge and Maggie May of South Yarmouth. He was born in Worcester and is predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Grace (Kelliher) May; six brothers, William, Lonny, Howard, John, Francis and Robert May, two sisters, Sr. Virginia May and Helen "Pat" Norton.
He was a lineman for Southern California Edison before he retired. He graduated from Millbury Memorial High School in 1964 and served in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam era receiving the Purple Heart badge during that time. Kevin was a kind and generous person, he loved Millbury and his family. He proudly wore Patriots or Red Sox hats all year long, champion season or not.
Family and friends will honor and remember Kevin's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Aug. 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 or a . Please visit Kevin's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019