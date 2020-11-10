1/1
Kevin Rafferty
Kevin B. Rafferty, 83

FRANKLIN - Kevin B. Rafferty, age 83, of Franklin, MA, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020, following a long illness.

Born in Providence,RI, son of the late William "Bill" Rafferty and Lenora (Longobardi) Rafferty, he was raised in Franklin, graduated from Franklin High School, attended Dean College, and served in the National Guard as a Tanks Commander.

Kevin began a successful lifelong career in construction that spanned nearly 60 years. He mastered all aspects from site work, machine operator, framing, roofing and carpentry. He owned and operated K.B.Rafferty Contractor & Builder, Inc., which focused on home building, and continued to work tirelessly until his retirement due to illness.

Kevin loved and was devoted to his family. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed coaching youth basketball for several years in both Franklin and Narragansett, RI.

He leaves behind the love of his life, and wife of 62 years Carol A. (Sadowski) Rafferty, his children Kelly Rafferty of Newport, RI, Tracey Nault (Rich) of Bellingham, MA, Kerry-Lynn Houghton (Ken), of Franklin, Michael Rafferty of Franklin, and the late Kevin Michael Rafferty.

Proud grandfather of Rachel, Devon, Jacob, Lucas, Kevin & Noah.

Kevin was also pre-deceased by his brother William Rafferty.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November, 13, 2020 at Oteri Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, Franklin, MA from 10:00AM to 11:30AM. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to the extent they are comfortable. For those unable to attend may also view the funeral via stmarysfranklin.org. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

www.oterifuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
