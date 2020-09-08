Kevin Rice

Kevin M. Rice, 45WESTBOROUGH - Kevin M. Rice, 45, of Westborough, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester after a brief illness.He leaves his wife of 18 years, Sandra L. (Garlick) Rice; his daughters, Kylah M. Rice and twin daughters Hannah E. and Laura E. Rice all of Westborough; his parents, Donald T. and Kathleen M. (Toomey) Rice of Spencer; his brother Michael J. Rice and his wife Lindsey and their children Avery and Tyler all of Sterling.Born in Worcester, he later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer (1993) and Georgia Tech (1997).Kevin was a systems engineer at General Dynamics for 18 years and most recently for Comtech Telecommunications Corp in Westwood, MA. He was a 33 year member of the Knights of Columbus - Council 118 in Spencer.A Funeral Mass for Kevin will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700. N.Y., N.Y., 10006.