Kevin Smith

Kevin F. Smith, 62Worcester - Kevin Francis Smith passed away last month at the age of 62.Kevin was a native of Millbury and Worcester and was preceded by his mother Louise Fanning Smith and his father, Raymond Smith, a World War II veteran.Kevin is remembered as being unlike many others - a frequent flyer of the salvation army, estate sales, and miscellaneous fishing holes. Kevin accumulated anything unique. Some of his favorites include old pictures, Red Sox memorabilia, golf clubs and anything made before 1950.In addition to growing his vast collection of some antiques but mostly junk to pass along to his son, Kevin's next favorite pastime was exploring - ideally places marked with a "NO TRESPASSING" sign. Kevin had a knack for being sly. His run alone at Fenway Park from 2003-2013 may set records, most notably his free admission to game 6 of the 2013 World Series. The majority of Smitty's stories are too wild to believe or even to be included here for the public to see.He leaves behind his son Timothy who he adored and Timothy's mother, Kathleen Gallacher, with whom he maintained a lifelong friendship. He also leaves behind his brother Scott, sister Cindy, and their sons and daughter. He will also be missed by the Gagliardi family, a second family to Kevin, who loved him as one of their own. Kevin was a very special man who will be missed dearly.Kevin's funeral services and burial will be private. Please visit Kevin's tribute page at: