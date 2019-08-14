|
Kevin E. Stark, 60
HOLDEN - Kevin E. Stark, 60, passed away at home August 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 29 years, Beth A. (Hildick) Stark; two children, Connor J. Stark of Burlington, VT and Alyssa K. Stark of Holden; a brother, Gary K. Stark and his wife, Amy of Spring Grove, Illinois. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Marilyn E. Hildick of Holden; his brother-in-law, Brent A. Hildick of Groton, MA; and seven nephews and nieces.
Kevin was born in Elgin, Illinois, son of Eric K. and Carolyn (Seavey) Stark, and grew up in Palatine Township, Illinois. Kevin graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Accounting. He received his MBA from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. He was also a Certified Public Accountant. Kevin had a very successful career in finance at several Massachusetts companies. Most recently, he held the position of Worldwide Inventory Controller at Charles River Laboratories.
Kevin cultivated varied talents. Always busy, he worked hard at his job but also in all other aspects of his life. The yard around the family home is park-like. Kevin maintained a beautiful lawn and gardens, and welcomed a variety of birds with the nine bird feeders he tended. With his ideas and skills, he turned his house into a sanctuary. He was also a skilled handyman. Ever willing to help, Kevin frequently offered his services to family and friends.
Always pursuing new experiences, Kevin had numerous hobbies and interests. He was interested in photography from a young age, and his framed prints grace the homes of family and friends. Kevin was also a prolific reader, and had a large library of books. His taste in music was eclectic, and included jazz, classical, metal, and rock. Kevin was also an avid athlete. He was a member of Ultimate Fitness in Holden and frequently participated in Spartan and Tough Mudder races.
Although he had many involvements and interests outside of the home, Kevin's family came first in his heart. He was an incredible husband; for 29 years, he and Beth––veritable soulmates––made a home together and raised two children with love and kindness. They supported each other in the best of times and also through the challenges that they faced. They worked as a team in all that they did. Together, Beth and Kevin enjoyed traveling, most recently to Alaska, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, and on a Baltic cruise.
As a father, Kevin found something that he was intended to do. He provided both of his children with strong values, endless encouragement, and unwavering support. He shared with them his love of reading, taste in music, and quirky sense of humor. Many fun family trips were made to visit the Stark grandparents in Wisconsin and to the shores of Lake Ossipee in New Hampshire.
Kevin was defined by his work ethic: whatever was worth doing was done to the best of his ability. He will be remembered for being quiet, helpful, generous, loving, thoughtful, and nondiscriminatory. In his humble and unassuming way, he made life better and easier for many people.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Kevin's family from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, August 16 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences or share a memory please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019