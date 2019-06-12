|
Kevin Eugene Wells, 57
Worcester - Kevin Eugene Wells, 57, of Worcester, died Friday, June 6th in St, Vincent Hospital. He is survived by two sons, Anthony Wheeler of Boston and Otis Wheeler of Worcester; two daughters, Quanteza and Chanel Wheeler both of Worcester; his mother, Luella (Jackson) Wells of Worcester; three brothers, Armand Wells and his wife, Jacqueline of Worcester, Ivery Wells, III and his wife, Alejandria of Gary, IN and Michael Wells and his wife, Leonette of Worcester; his sister, Sandy E. Webb and her husband, Larry of Worcester, his best friend Anna Matney of Oxford and his longtime companion, Dorothy Wheeler of Worcester; ten grandchildren, 6 nephews and nieces. 2 aunts, Rosa Mae Kelly of Worcester and Barbara Brown of Chicago. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Wheeler, his father Ivery H. Wells ll and nephew Wayne J. Webb.
Kevin was born in Worcester; he had been self employed as a building contractor for several years before retiring in 2015. He was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School. Kevin became an expert builder (self-taught). Kevin spend his time working, fishing and hanging out with friends. Kevin was a gentle giant, he loves God, he loved to sing, and he loved his family.
His visitation is Saturday, June 15th at John Street Baptist Church, 43 John Street at 8:00 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to John Street Baptist Church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019