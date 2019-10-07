|
|
Khanh Trong Do, 58
Worcester - Khanh Trong Do, 58, of Worcester died Sunday, October 6th in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife, Hat Thi Nguyen; his children, Ha Do and her fiancé, Danny Poske and Cuong Do and his wife, Katie; his sister, Ngan Do; his nephew, Kevin Nguyen and two grandchildren, Lea Do and Tyler Do all of Worcester.
He was born in Saigon, Vietnam. Khanh worked in the warehouse for TJ Maxx for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
His funeral is Wednesday, October 9th with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Cremation will follow in Rural Crematory, 180 Grove Street. Calling hours are on Wednesday, October 9th from 9:00 until 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019