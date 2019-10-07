Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Khanh Do
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Khanh Do

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Khanh Do Obituary
Khanh Trong Do, 58

Worcester - Khanh Trong Do, 58, of Worcester died Sunday, October 6th in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife, Hat Thi Nguyen; his children, Ha Do and her fiancé, Danny Poske and Cuong Do and his wife, Katie; his sister, Ngan Do; his nephew, Kevin Nguyen and two grandchildren, Lea Do and Tyler Do all of Worcester.

He was born in Saigon, Vietnam. Khanh worked in the warehouse for TJ Maxx for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

His funeral is Wednesday, October 9th with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Cremation will follow in Rural Crematory, 180 Grove Street. Calling hours are on Wednesday, October 9th from 9:00 until 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Khanh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now