Khel McGeehan, 25
Clinton - "Khel" Joshua R. McGeehan, 25, was freed from her lifelong struggle with autism spectrum disorder and depression on Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents Robert & Linda (Santangelo) McGeehan; two brothers, Robert T. McGeehan, and US Army Captain Seth C. McGeehan; maternal grandparents, Doris Santangelo and John Santangelo, paternal grandmother Rita McGeehan, wife of the late Edward McGeehan, generations of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many dear friends, notably her housemates at Open Sky.
In childhood years Khel excelled in studies, enjoyed adventures through Boy Scouts, and competed in youth soccer. Blessed with a brilliant mind, she graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 2012 as a member of the National Honor Society and First Robotics Team. Most recently, Khel found great happiness and friendship in the culture of online gaming. A fierce and well-known competitor, Khel enjoyed a life highlight at the PAX gaming festival in Seattle while recognized by the creators of Guild Wars for her contributions to online gameplay. With a keen interest in anime and science fiction, she always had a book in her hand, reading every novel from her favorite author Rick Riordan and many others. Her major passions also include animals, notably all turtles and tortoises, especially her pets Umber and Burnout, and her dogs Nipper and Toby Mac. She possessed a great appreciation for the outdoors, spent countless hours walking along the Wachusett Reservoir, the Rail Trail, and Clinton's Central Park, and enjoyed her happiest times in the company of those she loved most at the family camp on Wyman Pond in Westminster. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be from 4 until 7PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Khel McGeehan to: SafeHomes/Open Sky Community Services, 4 Mann St., Worcester, MA 01602, or to Clinton FIRST Partnership, 101 Union St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
