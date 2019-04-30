|
KIm Marie Patterson
Worcester - Kim Marie Patterson, 56, of Worcester, MA lost her three year battle with ovarian cancer on April 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends (Team Kim). Born in Cranston, RI she was the daughter of the late Russell Patterson and Vera Prior. Kim is survived by her sister Tracey Siravo (Mark), niece Tori and nephew Matthew, stepfather Richard Prior (Georgette) and her best friend Susan Ryan and step son Steven Oppenheim (Shanna), as well as cousins and close friends. Kim graduated from the University of Vermont in 1985 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and earned her Master of Education from Fitchburg State University. Kim began her professional career working with adults and children with special needs, and for the last 22 years as Director of the Clinton High School Preschool Program. Besides teaching Kim fulfilled her dreams and went to Bancroft School of Massage therapy and practiced until 2016. She loved to travel, stay at her beach house, and listen to live music with family and friends. A private service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Donations in Kim's memory can be made to , 5 Speen St Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019