Kile M. Pizza, 35
WESTBOROUGH - Kile Matthew Pizza, 35, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with ARDS and other health issues.
Born in Worcester, August 2, 1983, Kile was the proud son of the late Carol Ann (Scanlon) Pizza who passed in May of 2017. Educated in Westborough, he was a graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury. He received a scholarship to Westworth Institute of Technology. Because of health reasons, completed two years.
He was recognized for his volunteering in the Religious Education Program at St. Mary's in North Grafton as well as his participation with the 2001 St. John's High Football Super Bowl Championship.
He will be deeply remembered for his honesty, compassion, wit and love of family and music. His loss leaves an emptiness that will never be filled. His mother Carol has greeted him with open arms. No more pain only peace and happiness.
In addition to his father, Dominic, he is survived by a sister, Kathleen P. Castro and her husband, Tony, of Rehoboth; his brother, Kristopher T. Pizza of Hudson; two nephews, Michael and Paul Castro of Rehoboth; four aunts, Carmela Potenti of Clinton, MA, Mary Lou Haase of Lake Placid, FL; Madeline Kaskan of Holden and Suzanne Nicholson of Lafayette, Indiana and other loved ones.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 5 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Habitat For Humanity. His kind heart would love that.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019