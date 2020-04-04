|
|
Kim A. Nichols, 63
Worcester - Kim A. (Standring) Nichols, loving and beloved fiancé, mother, sister, and beautiful spirit passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020, after a courageous battle against brain cancer. She was 63 years young and was surrounded at the end by her adoring family.
Kim was born on January 30, 1957, in Panama and had lived in Worcester for most of her life. She leaves fiancé, David Morris; two sons, Jonathan R. Nichols of New York, and Michael P. Nichols of Fall River; her mother, Madelyn a. (Hjelm) DeSalvio of Worcester; her father, Robert F. Standring of Deltona, FL; two sisters, Maureen E. Gauvin and her husband Norman of Dudley, and Brenda M Boucher and her husband Joe of Worcester; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James R. Standring in March of 2018, and by a nephew, Joshua Standring in February 2018.
Kim worked as an accountant for Mayfield Plastics for over twenty-five years. She was a member of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She enjoyed keeping active, whether traveling to the Caribbeans or being involved with regular fitness and wellness programs. She was an excellent cook and loved to take care of her family.
Due to our current restrictions on gatherings, her funeral will be a private family gathering. A public Celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute by visiting www.danafarber.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020