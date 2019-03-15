|
Kimberly A. (Miedema) Angers, 58
Worcester - Kimberly A. (Miedema) Angers, 58, of Worcester passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness with her friends and family by her side.
Kim was a night secretary at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester for the past 23 years.
She was born August 23, 1960 in Northbridge, daughter of the late Harmon Miedema, Sr. and Dorie (McCray) Miedema. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and served in U.S. Army.
She liked fishing, enjoyed going to the beach, collecting sea glass, and riding motorcycles. She loved trips to Cape Cod and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
She is survived by brother, Harmon "Rusty" Miedema and his significant other of Whitinsville; two sisters, Laura J. and her husband Herman Woeller of Northbridge and Cynthia and her husband William Levesque of Foster, RI; three grandchildren, Jason, Harmon and Khloe; a daughter-in-law, Maria Dickinson of Chesapeake, VA; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Nicole, Jarrod, Kayla and Noah; good friends, Cathy Reid, Nicole Johnson, Lisa Hackett, and Michael Allain and her loving dog Jack. She was predeceased by her two sons, Michael Bergevin and Jason Dickinson.
Kim's family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, who were Kim's co-workers and friends, for the care she received during the time of her illness.
Funeral services will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 2 PM in the Our Lady of Providence Chapel at St. Vincent Hospital/ Worcester Medical Center, 123 Summer St., Worcester.
Memorial donations may be made in Kim's name to the Sterling Animal Shelter, Inc., 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564 or to the Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or to an animal shelter of your choice.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019