Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for Kimberly Broadwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Broadwell


1971 - 2020
Kimberly Broadwell Obituary
Kimberly M Broadwell,48

Westborough - Dr. Kimberly Michele Broadwell, age 48, passed away suddenly into eternal peace on May 12, 2020. A native of New England, Dr. Broadwell received her undergraduate degree from Penn State University and her Masters and PhD degrees from Northeastern University with specializations in Pharmacology and Toxicology. Kim worked for many Biotech companies on both the East and West Coasts. Her contributions in Drug Research and Development have resulted in commercialization of novel pharmaceutical agents for treatments in oncology, cardiovascular and eye diseases. Kim loved animals and rescued numerous dogs, cats and horses, and she was an accomplished equestrian. She loved the ocean, especially summers on Cape Cod, but adapted easily to the perfect weather of San Diego, her adopted home.

Dr. Broadwell is survived by her parents, Roger and Virginia (Ginny) Broadwell, her late grandparents Gladys and Michael Onorato, and her aunts and uncle, the late Patricia Curley, the late Thomas Curley and Barbara Clancey. She is survived by siblings Cynthia Vatcher, Peter Broadwell, Dr. Beverly Broadwell, and Joyce Ballard. She will be missed dearly by her partner of 19 years, Dr. Barry Bluestein.



Donations in her name may be sent to Rancho Coastal Humane Society,389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA 02024.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020
