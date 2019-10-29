|
|
Kimberly M. Hannon
Douglas - Kimberly M. Hannon, 27, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Saint Vincent Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Kimberly leaves her father Thomas Hannon and his wife Dolores, of Douglas, her mother Tanya Puniskis and her husband John, of Oxford; 2 brothers: T.J. Hannon and his wife Joy and their children Tommy and Kayla, of Sutton, and Timothy Hannon, of Douglas; 6 sisters: Lori Hannon, of Grafton, Heather Rufo and her husband Bill and their children Amelia, Brinley and Daphne, of Southborough, Sarah Claus and her wife Catherine, of Kissimmee, FL, Amy Partridge and her husband Scott and their children Natalie and Hannah, of Northbridge, Jenna Ratcliffe and her husband Noah and their son Kyro, of Petaluma, CA and Elizabeth Hannon, of Douglas; her grandmother Olga Hannon, of Boca Raton, FL.
Kimberly was born in Framingham, on May 5, 1992. She grew up in Whitinsville, graduated from Northbridge High School in 2010 and from Rhode Island College, with honors and a degree in Music, in 2015. Kim was a devout Christian who had a passion for music. She worked as a music director for many churches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in addition to her own business teaching private piano lessons, and teaching music lessons at the Whitinsville Christian School. She also composed music. Kimberly was very active; she enjoyed yoga, hiking Purgatory Chasm, and spending time at the beach.
A Funeral Service at the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church will be held Saturday, November 2, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours at the church are Friday, November 1, from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Kimberly's passion for music may be made to the "Kimberly Hannon Memorial Music Scholarship" c/o Whitinsville Christian School, 278 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or you can donate online at www.whitinsvillechristian.org, click on "Support the School", and then in the "Gift Designation" section indicate other and write in "The Kimberly Hannon Memorial Music Scholarship." Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019