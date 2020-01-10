Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Kimberly Lynch


1965 - 2020
Kimberly Lynch Obituary
Kimberly B. (Perry) Lynch, 54

Charlton - Kimberly B. (Perry) Lynch, 54, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The daughter of the late George and Elaine (Lever) Perry, Kim was born in Worcester and later lived in Charlton for over 16 years.

Kim grew up in the Greendale neighborhood of Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School. She went on to become an RN, having earned a nursing degree from Quinsigamond Community College. She then took her skills to the halls of UMass Memorial Medical Center as an orthopedic trauma nurse. Her caring and compassionate presence at the hospital will be missed and remembered by many patients and colleagues. Kim married the love of her life, James F. Lynch in 1986. The couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage and were blessed with a son and two daughters. Kim's greatest joys were her family, pets, trips to Disney World and summers in York Beach, Maine.

Kim will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, James F. Lynch; her daughters, Tiffaney Rose Lynch and Brittaney Beth Lynch; her siblings, Gregory Perry, Donna Basinski and Susan Perry; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Shayne Lynch; her sister, Paula Abbott and her brother, Glen Perry.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Kim's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130, to honor Kim's love of animals. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
