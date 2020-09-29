Koco Bango, 92Worcester - Koco Bango, 92, of Worcester died Monday, September 28th 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.His funeral is Friday, October 2nd with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, October 1st from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Koco's services.