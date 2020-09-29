Koco Bango, 91Worcester - Koco Bango, 91, of Worcester died Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 62 years, Qirjakulla (Gjata) Bango died in January. He leaves three sons, Peter Bango and his wife, Lindita, Thimjo Bango and his wife, Kostandina and Robert Bango and his wife, Eglantina all of Worcester; a daughter, Margarita Froelich and her husband, Richard of Westminster, CO and six grandchildren, Eralda, Franklin, Jugert, Christi, Daniel and Brendan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Victor and Sotir as well as a sister.He was born in Permet, Albania the son of Argjir and Maga (Duka) Bango. He was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. He worked as a professional driver for many years in Albania and was well respected by all who knew him. He was a selfless man who was strong, funny, humble and hardworking. Koco loved life! He was the backbone of his family who made sacrifices to help others. Koco was a patient man who always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed and valued the time he spent around family and friends, staying active and healthy, and nature. His infectious laughter and smile will be missed by all.His funeral is Friday, October 2nd with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 1st from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Koco's services.