1/1
Koco Bango
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Koco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Koco Bango, 91

Worcester - Koco Bango, 91, of Worcester died Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 62 years, Qirjakulla (Gjata) Bango died in January. He leaves three sons, Peter Bango and his wife, Lindita, Thimjo Bango and his wife, Kostandina and Robert Bango and his wife, Eglantina all of Worcester; a daughter, Margarita Froelich and her husband, Richard of Westminster, CO and six grandchildren, Eralda, Franklin, Jugert, Christi, Daniel and Brendan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Victor and Sotir as well as a sister.

He was born in Permet, Albania the son of Argjir and Maga (Duka) Bango. He was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. He worked as a professional driver for many years in Albania and was well respected by all who knew him. He was a selfless man who was strong, funny, humble and hardworking. Koco loved life! He was the backbone of his family who made sacrifices to help others. Koco was a patient man who always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed and valued the time he spent around family and friends, staying active and healthy, and nature. His infectious laughter and smile will be missed by all.

His funeral is Friday, October 2nd with a service at 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 1st from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Koco's services.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved