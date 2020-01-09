|
Konstantinos "Charles" Apostol, 80
WORCESTER - Konstantinos "Charles" Apostol, 80, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home surrounded by his family.
Costel, as he was known, was born in Bucharest, Romania, and emigrated to the United States in 1962. He was the son of the late Fotios and Stamatia (Mazanitis) Apostolou. He married his wife of 47 years, Sofia (Kehayoglou) Apostol on April 16, 1972.
Costel will be dearly missed by Sofia and their four children; Christine L. Apostol of Worcester, James F. Apostol and his wife Sabina of Boston, Marina S. Apostol of Worcester and Victor H. Apostolou and his wife Triada of Worcester. He was a loving Pappou to his three beautiful grandchildren; Loukas, Eva and Asha. Charles also leaves his brother, James Apostolou and his wife Alice of Worcester and his sister, Marina Lorian of New York City along with his niece and nephew.
Family was everything to Costel. He worked hard but always with them in mind. Charles owned and operated the Sports Pub and Red Baron in Worcester, as well as other businesses over the years.
Hard as he worked, he always made time for his family, inspiring impromptu trips throughout New England, especially to the mountains. Many Saturday afternoons were spent in the family station wagon where he encouraged his kids to sing to pass the time. He had a great sense of humor and laughed heartily. When not spending time with his family, he watched countless cowboy movies and cheered on Manchester United and the Boston Celtics.
Visiting Hours to celebrate Costel's life will be held Sunday, January 12th from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Callahan, Fay and Caswell Funeral Home. His Funeral will be held on Monday, January 13th with an 11:00 am Service at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation in his name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital http://giving.childrenshospital.org or https://www.stjude.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020