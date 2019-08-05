|
|
Kostaq Bruzho, 60
SHREWSBURY - Kostaq Bruzho, 60, of Shrewsbury passed away on Sunday, August 4th at home with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Evis (Prifiti) Bruzho; his two daughters, Dorotea and Aleksia Bruzho both of Shrewsbury; his parents, Theodhori and Eftihia (Gato) Bruzho of Athens Greece and his two sisters, Vasilika Avdia and Ana Vasili both of Albania.
He was born in Gjirokaster, Albania and had worked in Human Resources for Albanian Customs before relocating to Shrewsbury and had last worked as a receiver for Walmart. Kostaq will be remembered as a loving and caring husband and for his devotion to his daughters; he will be missed by all who knew him.
His funeral is Thursday, August 8th with a Trisagion Service at 10:15 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Calling hours are Wednesday, August 7th from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019